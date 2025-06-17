Samsung Onyx Cinema LED screen is launched for the European market at CineEurope 2025. The company said, “Samsung Onyx, the world’s first DCI-certified cinema LED display, is engineered for premium cinema experiences.” The advanced display supports frame rates of up to 120Hz at 4K resolution for its viewers. The new Samsung Onyx is available in four screen sizes, which include 5, 10, 14, and 20 metres, with flexible scaling options to suit different setups. Samsung also provides a 10-year warranty on its cinema LED screens. Samsung One UI 8 Watch Features Update: Samsung Introduces New Health and Fitness Features for Galaxy Watch Users; Check Details.

Samsung Onyx Cinema LED Screen Launched in Europe

Samsung Launches Onyx Cinema LED Screen for European Market at CineEurope 2025https://t.co/wt8lqJuAsn — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) June 17, 2025

