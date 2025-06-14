Elon Musk-run X (previously Twitter) has released XChat as a dedicated messenger. A few days ago, Elon Musk said, "All new XChat is rolling out with encryption, vanishing messages and the ability to send any kind of file. Also, audio/video calling." XChat is reportedly based on the Rust programming language. As per a post of @cb_doge, "XChat is now rolling out to Android users as well. Time to switch to encrypted messaging." WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing 'AI-Handoff Chat Filter' to Spot Chats Needing Manual Response, Beta Release Coming Soon.

XChat Now Rolling Out to Android Users

🚨 BREAKING: 𝕏 Chat is now rolling out to Android users as well. Time to switch to encrypted messaging. pic.twitter.com/rA1nR3qFFN — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 14, 2025

XChat Features

All new XChat is rolling out with encryption, vanishing messages and the ability to send any kind of file. Also, audio/video calling. This is built on Rust with (Bitcoin style) encryption, whole new architecture. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2025

