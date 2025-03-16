In a significant blow to Lashkar-e-Taiba, its Jammu and Kashmir operations chief, Ghazi Abu Qatal, was assassinated by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Punjab late last night. The attack occurred near Mangla Bypass in Jehlum, where gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a Vigo Dale car, killing Abu Qatal and another individual, while one person was seriously injured. Pakistani officials confirmed Abu Qatal’s identity, linking him to Jamaat-ud-Dawa, a banned terror group. The attackers fled the scene, and authorities have launched an investigation, blocking routes to capture them. The bodies have been sent for further procedures. Abu Qatal’s killing marks a major setback for Lashkar-e-Taiba’s operations in the region. Hafiz Saeed Extradition: India Formally Asks Pakistan to Hand Over 26/11 Mastermind, Says Report.

Abu Qatal Killed

Hafiz Saeed's close aid Abu Qatal is reportedly killed in Pakistan by unknown assailants. If someone says Hafiz Saeed is also kiIIed - dont believe until his dead body is seen clearly or otherwise India independently conducts a DNA test. pic.twitter.com/Tuq5M7xAmy — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) March 16, 2025

