Afghanistan Independence Day, which is observed every year on August 19, was marked by protests against the Taliban on the streets with Afghan flags this year. According to photos shared by a Twitter user, Afghans, particularly the women, were seen at the forefront for the resistance for Afghan identity against Taliban terrorists. They were seen waving their national flag and celebrating Afghanistan’s Independence Day today.

According to a report by IANS, the Taliban's bid to change Afghanistan's national flag drew fierce backlash from the citizens of the country. People in Jalalabad took out a procession in support of their traditional national flag.

Here are the tweets:

Afghans, and specially Afghan Woman, remain at the forefront for the resistance for Afghan identity against Taliban terrorists. Celebrating Afghanistan’s Independence Day today.#IndependenceDayAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/JQ8f2oBvN1 — Hamza Dawar (@HamzaDawar0) August 19, 2021

August 19 is Afghanistan’s Independence Day, videos of Afghans across the country taking down the flags of the Taliban and waving their own flags are surfacing. May God protect them. #AfghanResistance pic.twitter.com/9GquukfB9M — Munazza Ebtikar (@mebtikar) August 19, 2021

