Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of millions of Shia Ismaili Muslims across the globe, passed away on Tuesday, February 4. The news of Aga Khan's death was confirmed by the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), which said that Prince Karim Aga Khan passed away at 88. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), AKDN said that Prince Karim Aga Khan was the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network. They also said that the Aga Khan's designated successor would be revealed soon. It is also learned that Aga Khan's will will be read in Lisbon in the presence of his family and senior religious leaders before the successor’s name is made public.

Prince Karim Aga Khan Passes Away

His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), passed away peacefully in Lisbon on 4 February 2025, aged 88, surrounded by his family. Prince Karim Aga Khan… pic.twitter.com/bxOyR0TyZr — Aga Khan Development Network (@akdn) February 4, 2025

