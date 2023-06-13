Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, another Russian general is reportedly said to be killed in a missile strike in Ukraine. According to reports in the media, Sergei Goryachev, Russian Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army died in the missile strike in Ukraine's Donetsk. Reportedly, Sergei Goryachev, the chief of staff of the 35th Field Army, died after a missile attack took place in Ukraine on July 12. Vladimir Putin Says Russia Will Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Belarus After July 7.

Top Russian General Killed in Missile Attack

Another Russian general killed in Ukraine During the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia lost another general. Maj. Gen. Sergei Goryachev, chief of staff of the 35th Field Army, died after a missile attack on July 12, Z-propagandists reported. At the beginning of the invasion… pic.twitter.com/erNQ6uhqxX — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 12, 2023

Russian Official Sergei Goryachev Killed

As a result of a Ukrainian missile attack, Russian Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, Major General Sergey Goryachev has died. pic.twitter.com/DQUQceOOKl — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) June 12, 2023

