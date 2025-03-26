A massive avalanche triggered chaos at a popular ski resort in northern Italy, forcing skiers to flee as a towering cloud of snow raced down the slopes. The terrifying incident, captured on video by witnesses, showed a thick wall of white powder engulfing parts of the ski area, sending people scrambling for safety. The avalanche struck in the afternoon, catching many off guard as they enjoyed their runs. Emergency services rushed to the scene, deploying rescue teams and avalanche dogs to search for any missing individuals. Authorities have yet to confirm injuries or casualties, but local reports suggest some skiers may have been caught in the snow. Avalanche Caught on Camera in Sonamarg: Snow Slide Seen in Jammu and Kashmir, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Skiers Flee as Massive Snow Cloud Engulfs Italian Resort

🚨 Panic on the Slopes: Skiers Flee as Massive Avalanche Cloud Engulfs Italian Ski Resort pic.twitter.com/MXpBOJdqwk — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 26, 2025

