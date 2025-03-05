An avalanche was caught on camera in the Sarbal area of Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, creating a moment of panic among locals and tourists. Fortunately, no casualties or damage have been reported. The incident took place amid recent snowfall in the region, which has heightened the risk of avalanches in higher altitudes. Authorities have urged residents and visitors to exercise caution while traveling in snow-prone areas. Chamoli Avalanche: Final Missing Body Found, Mana Village Rescue Operation Concludes with 54 Rescued and Recovered.

Snow Slide Seen in Jammu and Kashmir, No Casualties Reported

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Avalanche caught on camera in Sarbal area of Sonamarg, Ganderbal. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/uRbFw4rMA7 — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2025

