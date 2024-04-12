Three more dairy farms in the US have reported cases of bird flu. Specifically, one in farm Texas, one in New Mexico, and the first outbreak in South Dakota have come to light. Since 2022, the avian flu H5N1 virus has been detected in more than 200 mammals in the US. Bird Flu Pandemic To Be Deadlier Than Coronavirus Outbreak? Experts Issue Warning, Say H5N1 Pandemic Could Be ‘100 Times Worse’ Than COVID-19.

Bird Flu in US

H5N1 bird flu found at 3 more dairy farms, including 1 in Texas, 1 in New Mexico and the 1st outbreak in South Dakota. The U.S. total is now 24. pic.twitter.com/vSX3Ixeyry — BNO News (@BNOFeed) April 11, 2024

