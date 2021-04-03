The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday announced that the crashed NAF Alpha Jet Aircraft Was Not Shot Down By Boko Haram. In a Facebook post, the NAF issued a statement saying that the Jet was not attacked by Boko Haram. Read the NAF statement here.

CRASHED NAF ALPHA JET AIRCRAFT WAS NOT SHOT DOWN BY BOKO HARAM https://t.co/t30Kiovxqf pic.twitter.com/7pvZPpiOs4 — Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) April 2, 2021

