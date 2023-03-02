China has reported the first human case of H5N1 bird flu. According to the reports, a woman in Jiangsu in eastern China has tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza. The woman developed symptoms on January 31 after exposure to poultry and tested positive sometime in February, as per the WHO. Bird Flu in Cambodia: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Infected With H5N1 Avian Influenza, 2nd Human Case in the Country.

Bird Flu in China:

BREAKING: China has reported a human case of H5N1 bird flu — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 2, 2023

