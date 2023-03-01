In an unfortunate incident that took place in Greece, a passenger train collides with cargo train in northern Greece. As per reports, the passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece. The incident took place early Wednesday. At least 29 people have bee killed and over 85 injured in the collision. Pictures and videos of the train's collision have gone viral on social media. Greece Train Collision: Fiery Train Crash Near Tempe Kills 16, Injured at Least 85 (Watch Videos).

Death Toll From Greece Train Collision Rises to 29

BREAKING: Death toll from Greece train collision rises to 29, according to local media https://t.co/twPHZ45xNc — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 1, 2023

Passenger Train Collides With Cargo Train

BREAKING: Passenger train collides with cargo train in northern Greece — BNO News (@BNONews) February 28, 2023

