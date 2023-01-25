In the latest development, Finland is planning to send tanks to the Ukrainian military to help them against their conflict with Russia. On Friday, Finland's defense ministry said that they will deliver its biggest defense package to Ukraine so far, accounting for more than €400 million. Russia-Ukraine War: US Announces Another USD 2.5 Billion Military Aid Package for Ukraine to Fight Against Russian Aggression.

Finland Plans To Send Tanks to Ukrainian Military:

