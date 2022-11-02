According to a report by the New York Times, senior Russian military generals had a conversation to discuss the use of a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine. The report claimed that the intelligence about the conversations was circulated inside the US government in mid-October.

Russia to Use Nuclear Weapon in Ukraine?

BREAKING: New York Times reports Russian generals have had discussions about use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)