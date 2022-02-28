The central bank of Russia on Monday raised its interest rate to 20% from the earlier rate of 9.5% to counter risks of higher inflation and rouble depreciation. Russia has also ordered companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues, the central bank and the finance ministry said.

