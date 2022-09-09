Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at her summer estate in Scotland. The news of The Queen's death made waves after Buckingham Palace announced Britain's longest-reigning monarch had died at Balmoral Castle. After a 70-year reign, the British press marks the death of the queen. Take a look at newspaper front pages the day after the passing away of the queen.

Watch Video:

Britain's newspapers mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth, hours after it was confirmed by Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/QlfP3Qe4Je — Reuters (@Reuters) September 9, 2022

