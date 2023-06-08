The Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI in the US, in March this year, arrested lawyer Michael Dolce in connection with a child pornography case. Michael Dolce is a prominent lawyer who represents child sexual abuse survivor. He is also the founder of 'Protect Our Kids First'. According to reports, Dolce was arrested by the FBI for allegedly downloading child sex abuse material. As many as 1,997 images and five videos of child pornography were found on his laptop at the time of arrest. Pedophile Network on Instagram: Elon Musk Shares Concern on Report Claiming Meta-Owned App's Algorithms Help Connect and Promote Accounts Selling Child Sex Material Online.

Child Porn Found on Laptop of Lawyer Michael Dolce:

NOT A DRAG QUEEN: Michael Dolce, a 53-year-old lawyer known for representing child sexual abuse survivors, was arrested by FBI agents at his West Palm Beach, Florida home. Dolce, who founded a group called Protect Our Kids First Inc., was allegedly laying in his bed and… pic.twitter.com/rj4dy9f6fa — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 6, 2023

