The sudden suspension of the ‘Daily Loud’ account on Twitter/X, popular for posting viral clips, has taken social media by storm. On March 21, it was observed by internet users that the well-known ‘Daily Loud’ account on Twitter/X had been suspended. The reason behind the suspension remains unclear. However, a statement on their page reads that “X suspends accounts that violate our rules.” This unexpected suspension has left social media users in a state of surprise. With its frequent sharing of trending news and viral videos, and a following of three million, Daily Loud holds a significant presence on X. Yulia Navalnaya X Account Suspended: X Formerly Twitter Suspends Alexei Navalny's Wife's Account for Violating X Rules, Says Report.

Daily Loud Suspended From X

JUST IN: 'Daily Loud' account, which has over 3 million followers, has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/pVaT5gKs8e — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 21, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: DailyLoud, a significant platform with three million followers for posting viral clips, hip-hop-related news, and content has just been suspended from the platform. pic.twitter.com/v2XMBO7xfG — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)