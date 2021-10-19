Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Colin Powell as “He made big mistakes on Iraq”. Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday. He was 84.

In a statement ex-president said "Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the fake news media. Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, If even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace"!

Trump on Colin Powell: "He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!" pic.twitter.com/2dPUXi7xRH — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 19, 2021

