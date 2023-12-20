In what can be seen as a notable decision in the lead-up to the 2024 US Presidential Elections, the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 19, declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House. Donald Trump was declared ineligible for the White House under the US Constitution's insurrection clause. In its decision, the Colorado Supreme Court removed Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot. Reacting to the decision, Donald Trump called the Colorado Supreme Court's decision a "Soros-funded, left-wing group's scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden". Colorado Supreme Court Removes Donald Trump From State's 2024 Presidential Ballot Under Constitution's Insurrection Clause.

Trump Banned from State's 2024 Ballot

BREAKING: Trump calls Colorado court decision 'a Soros-funded, left-wing group's scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)