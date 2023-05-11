In a major shocking revelation, former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that she had stopped former US President Donald Trump from having sex with female staffers when he was in the white house. Grisham also said, "When you're dealing with the President of the United States, again, there's no H.R. group or H.R. representative to go to, to talk to about these kinds of things." Besides Grisham, Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House Communications Director during Trump's regime said that she brought to Mark Meadows countless incidents of Donald Trump towards women in the White House. Both women have accused the former US president of sexual harassment towards other women. The development comes after a jury found the former president liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll. Donald Trump Rape Case Trial: Woman Testifies That She Too Was Sexually Attacked by Former US President.

Stephanie Grisham Says She Stopped Trump From Having Sex With Female Staffers

former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said she stopped Trump from having sex with female staffers when he was in the white house pic.twitter.com/J2ElbHZ0RW — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) May 10, 2023

Stephanie Grisham Says There's No HR. Group or HR Representative To Go

Stephanie Grisham: "When you're dealing with the President of the United States, again, there's no H.R. group or H.R. representative to go to, to talk to about these kinds of things." pic.twitter.com/Crxecm4eFg — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) May 10, 2023

Brought To Mark Meadows Countless Incidents of Trump Towards Women

Alyssa Farah Griffin former Trump White House Communications Director says she brought to Mark Meadows countless incidents of Trump towards Women.pic.twitter.com/kJRJRXEkSE — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) May 9, 2023

