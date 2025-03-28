A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Bangkok on Friday, March 28, causing buildings to sway and water from rooftop pools to spill onto the streets below. The earthquake, believed to be shallow at 10km deep, had its epicenter in neighboring Myanmar. In a particularly alarming video that gained widespread attention, a high-rise building in Bangkok appeared to transform into a “scary waterfall” as its rooftop infinity pool overflowed due to the shaking. The tremors were felt across the greater Bangkok area, home to more than 17 million people, many of whom reside in high-rise apartments. Several buildings and skyscrapers shook vigorously, with spine-chilling footage showing cascading water and the structural impacts of the quake. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR As Quake of Magnitude 7.2 Jolts Myanmar.

Just experienced a 7.7 strength #earthquake in #Bangkok for close to 3 minutes. Its epicenter was Mandalay, Myanmar, over 1200 kms from here. Despite the distance it swayed buildings; caused cracks, forced evacuations and rooftop pools cascaded much water to down below. Scary! pic.twitter.com/iIeV7WQWN6 — Joseph Çiprut (@mindthrust) March 28, 2025

Rooftop infinity pool turns into a waterfall during the Bangkok earthquake (shot by my realtor) pic.twitter.com/Li5A5ONCdb — Legal Mindset (@TheLegalMindset) March 28, 2025

Massive 7.7 earthquake strikes Myanmar — Bangkok shaken hard. ▪️ Water spills from rooftop pools in high-rises ▪️ Buildings sway, people flee ▪️ Evacuation declared across the city Locals report a high-rise under construction may have collapsed — official confirmation still… pic.twitter.com/UII9JXNPPm — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 28, 2025

