An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan today, May 3. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake struck Afghanistan at around 3:21 pm. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Hits Fayzabad, No Casualty Reported.

Quake Hits Afghanistan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan today at 3:21 pm: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/I5YIUhIwQG — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)