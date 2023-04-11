Kabul, April 11: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 188 kilometres east southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 4:45 am IST on Tuesday. According to National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 160 kilometres. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Kabul, No Casualty Reported.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the NCS posted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 11-04-2023, 04:45:32 IST, Lat: 36.43 & Long: 72.49, Depth: 160 Km ,Location: 188km ESE of Fayzabad." Further details are awaited

Earlier, on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck 86 kilometres southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 8:23 am IST, on Monday. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of 4.1 Magnitude Jolts Fayzabad.

In a tweet, the National Centre for Seismology stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 08:23:03 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 71.34, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 86km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

