An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 rattled the Indonesian capital Jakarta for several seconds on Monday, the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG) said. Some people evacuated offices in the central business district of Jakarta, while others reported feeling buildings shake and seeing furniture move.

Earthquake in Indonesia:

JUST IN: #BNNIndonesia Reports. The Indonesian capital Jakarta was shaken for several seconds on Monday by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6, according to the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG). #Indonesia #Earthquake #environment pic.twitter.com/qkpWoH7xUW — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 21, 2022

In Jakarta's central business district, some employees left their offices while others said they felt the buildings tremble and saw furniture move, according to witnesses. — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 21, 2022

