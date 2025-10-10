A massive earthquake measuring 7.6 magnitude struck the Philippines on Friday, October 10, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. The powerful quake triggered a tsunami warning and evacuation advisories for coastal areas. The agency warned of possible damage and aftershocks. Meanwhile, several videos have surfaced on social media purportedly showing the moments during and after the tremors, with people panicking and rushing out onto the streets. Meanwhile, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said dangerous waves could occur within 186 miles of the quake’s epicentre. Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of Magnitude 7.4 Rocks Country, Tsunami Warning Issued.
Earthquake in Philippines
#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeDavaoOriental
Earthquake Information No.1
Date and Time: 10 October 2025 - 09:43 AM
Magnitude = 7.6
Depth = 010 km
Location = 07.09°N, 127.09°E - 062 km S 77° E of Manay (Davao Oriental)https://t.co/EFW98F6b9e pic.twitter.com/ceL7VTf6IO
— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) October 10, 2025
Earthquake in Philippines: Video Shows People Taking To the Streets
This is how we felt the 7.6-magnitude (Epicenter: Davao Orietal) earthquake in Butuan City. #LindolPH #Linog #PHIVOLCS PHIVOLCS pic.twitter.com/P4beZvQVX2
— ; (@franzzsibayan) October 10, 2025
Quake Leaves Philippines Shaking
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental at 9:43 AM on October 10, 2025, according to PHIVOLCS.
Keep safe, Mindanao. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IJMUoUyIca
— lucas délaroche (@lucasdiminahal) October 10, 2025
