A massive earthquake measuring 7.6 magnitude struck the Philippines on Friday, October 10, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. The powerful quake triggered a tsunami warning and evacuation advisories for coastal areas. The agency warned of possible damage and aftershocks. Meanwhile, several videos have surfaced on social media purportedly showing the moments during and after the tremors, with people panicking and rushing out onto the streets. Meanwhile, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said dangerous waves could occur within 186 miles of the quake’s epicentre. Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of Magnitude 7.4 Rocks Country, Tsunami Warning Issued.

Earthquake in Philippines

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeDavaoOriental Earthquake Information No.1 Date and Time: 10 October 2025 - 09:43 AM Magnitude = 7.6 Depth = 010 km Location = 07.09°N, 127.09°E - 062 km S 77° E of Manay (Davao Oriental)https://t.co/EFW98F6b9e pic.twitter.com/ceL7VTf6IO — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) October 10, 2025

Earthquake in Philippines: Video Shows People Taking To the Streets

Quake Leaves Philippines Shaking

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental at 9:43 AM on October 10, 2025, according to PHIVOLCS. Keep safe, Mindanao. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IJMUoUyIca — lucas délaroche (@lucasdiminahal) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)