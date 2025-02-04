Elon Musk shared an image of US District Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr. taking legal action following the violations of law that targeted DOGE employees. On February 3, 2025, Ed Martin shared a picture of a statement tagging Elon Musk to look into the threats against the DOGE workers or law-breaking by disgruntled. Following this, The attorney from the District of Columbia stated that the initial review of the evidence indicated that specific individuals committed acts that targeted employees from the Department of Government Efficiency and violated the law. US Attorney of DC stated, "We are in contact with FBI and other law-enforcement partners to proceed rapidly. We also have prosecutors preparing." DOGE has been established to reduce government overspending in various areas and save taxpayers' money so that they can see it well-spent. Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Services Now Available on 500 Planes, Up from 430 Planes Globally Elon Musk’s Starlink internet services are now available on 500 planes, up from 430 planes globally.

'Don’t Mess with DOGE', Said Elon Musk As US District Attorney Takes Legal Action for DOGE Employees

US District Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr. Address DOGE Employees Threat

Thank you, receipt via 𝕏 acknowledged. https://t.co/aYo0OsyFVE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)