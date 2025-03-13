The Russian captain of the cargo ship Solong has been arrested for gross negligence manslaughter after the vessel crashed into the Stena Immaculate, a US-registered military fuel tanker, in the North Sea. The collision on March 10 triggered multiple explosions, igniting massive fires that have since been extinguished. However, structural damage to the vessels remains under assessment. A crew member from the Stena Immaculate is still missing, prompting intensified search efforts. Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the crash, with early reports suggesting possible navigational errors. The incident has raised tensions, as officials scrutinise the role of the Russian-piloted ship in the disaster. England: Massive Fire Breaks Out After German Cargo Ship and Swedish Oil Tanker Crash off UK Coast; Rescue Underway (Watch Video).

Russian Captain Arrested After North Sea Crash

🚨NEW FOOTAGE: RUSSIAN-PILOTED CARGO SHIP CRASHED INTO U.S. MILITARY FUEL TANKER The cargo ship 'Solong', piloted by a Russian national, collided with the Stena Immaculate—a U.S.-registered tanker carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military—in the North Sea. The crash triggered… https://t.co/u806sRxJAv pic.twitter.com/LYXGdegaYB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 13, 2025

