At least 14 people were injured in South Korea on Thursday when an escalator suddenly accelerated in the reverse direction at Sunae Station. The accident reportedly took place because of a malfunction in a chain and the emergency brake. A video of the incident is currently doing rounds on the internet. As Escalator Accident In Rome Injures More Than 20, Here's a List of Other Horrific Collapse Incidents Which Injured and Killed People! Watch Videos.

Escalator Accident in South Korea Video

Escalator suddenly reverses at high speed in South Korea, injuring at least 14 people pic.twitter.com/1EUFAFf8X1 — BNO News (@BNONews) June 8, 2023

