Facebook plans to Highlight the positive impacts of Instagram during US Senate hearing on Thursday. The social media giant is facing criticism over internal data that shows Instagram app damaged the mental health of teenagers. Antigone Davis, Facebook security chief, will testify before the Senate subcommittee on Thursday.

