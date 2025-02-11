A Learjet 35A crashed into a parked Gulfstream 200 business jet while landing at Scottsdale Municipal Airport, USA, leaving one person dead and three others injured, officials confirmed. The plane is reportedly owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil. Authorities have not confirmed whether Vince Neil was on board at the time of the crash. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. local time on Monday, February 10, when the Learjet veered off the runway and collided with the stationary aircraft. Emergency crews arrived quickly, but one individual was pronounced dead at the scene. The three injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, though their conditions remain unknown. US Plane Crash: Remains of All 10 People Killed in Alaska Plane Crash Recovered, Authorities Say.

Aircraft Owned by Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Crashes Into Parked Business Jet in US

DEVELOPING: Plane owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil crashes into parked jet at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. Officials confirm at least 1 person was killed, 4 injured. It's unknown if Neil was on board the plane. pic.twitter.com/t1etMwP75A — BNO News (@BNONews) February 11, 2025

NEW: One person deceased after a plane crashed while landing at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. As the plane landed, it was seen veering off the runway, crashing into another plane. “A Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet… pic.twitter.com/yuZsRQK735 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)