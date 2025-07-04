Today, July 3, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries broke the record for the longest floor speech as the House debated on President Donald Trump’s tax and spending cut proposal, "Big Beautiful Bill". It is learnt that Hakeem Jeffries broke the record for the longest House floor speech in US history when he spoke for eight hours and 44 minutes. After speaking for over eight hours straight, Jeffries received a standing ovation for his speech. "It's extraordinary to me, Mr. Speaker, you got folks in this town talkin' about 'drainin' the swamp!' Guess what? You ARE the swamp! YOU are the swamp!" Hakeem Jeffries said. During his address, Jeffries accused Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" of "stealing" from vital social programmes to fund tax cuts for the wealthy. It is worth noting that Jeffries also quoted passages from the Bible as his colleagues replied, "Take your time" and "Take your sweet time". US House Republicans Advance ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ to Final Vote; Trump Gets Vexed at Rebels, Says 'MAGA Not Happy'.

