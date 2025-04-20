Hayim Nissim Cohen, a Houston man who posed online as a Hasidic rabbi and adopted nine boys, was sentenced to 135 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing several of his adopted sons. The abuse came to light in February 2023 when his 17-year-old son called into a podcast and revealed years of sexual abuse, starting when he was 11. Cohen, 40, received four 40-year sentences for continuous sexual assault of a child and an additional 15 years for indecency with a child, all to be served concurrently with no chance of parole. The judge told Cohen he would die in prison. Cohen’s social media persona as a devoted, chronically ill rabbi was exposed as a façade masking years of abuse. US School Sex Abuse Case: 3 Teachers Charged With Child Grooming and Sexually Abuse of Students in Texas.

Houston ‘Rabbi’ Gets 135 Years for Sexually Abusing Adopted Sons

Single man who posed as a chronically ill Hasidic Jewish Rabbi sentenced to 135 years in prison for s*xually abusing his 9 adopted sons. Gee, who could have predicted this? The Houston man bragged about his “unique family” online & was a strong advocate for adoption. The abuse… pic.twitter.com/Dpl0kT8pAz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 19, 2025

