US President Donald Trump recently shared a video on his social media handles which showed what seemed like a US airstrike that killed dozens of Houthi fighters in Yemen. The 25-second black-and-white footage appears to have been filmed from a drone and shows a group of people gathered near a road, which is marked by a targeting crosshair. As the video moves further, a large explosion is seen at the spot, with thick smoke in the air. In the end, the clip cuts to wider aerial shots of the blast site. In his post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said that the Houthis have gathered for instructions on an attack. "Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!" the post read. TikTok Ban: Donald Trump Extends ByteDance’s Short-Form Video App’s Sale Deadline By 75 Days.

They Will Never Sink Our Ships Again, Says Donald Trump

"These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack. Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!" –President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1RU6XQPDXI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 4, 2025

