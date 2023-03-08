US President Joe Biden on Wednesday extended Holi 2023 wishes to the people of India. “I wish the happiest Holi to those celebrating love, laughter, goodness, and the arrival of spring during today’s Festival of Colors,” tweeted Biden. Happy Holi 2023 Greeting: US President Joe Biden Extends Wishes on Festival of Colours.

Joe Biden Extends Greetings on Festival of Colours:

I wish the happiest Holi to those celebrating love, laughter, goodness, and the arrival of spring during today’s Festival of Colors. pic.twitter.com/cmD6Y7eZpX — President Biden (@POTUS) March 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)