Elon Musk on Monday took dig at its alternative Mastodon. The Twitter CEO said that "If You Don’t Like Twitter Anymore, There Is Awesome Site Called Masterbatedone." Since the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk many high profile users have left or are threatening to leave the micro-blogging site. Elon Musk's new policy decisions such as charging USD 8 per month for Blue Badge subscription and his suggestion of change in content moderation have prompted the users to leave. Mastodon is facing technical glitch after witnessing rise in number of users. As per reports, the site has reported a rise of about 23,000 users in past week. Also Read | Elon Musk’s Indian-Origin Adviser Sriram Krishnan Defends $8 for Twitter's Blue Tick Verification.

Elon Musk Takes Dig at Twitter Alternative Mastodon App?

If you don’t like Twitter anymore, there is awesome site called Masterbatedone pic.twitter.com/Jl7lpC5oEu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)