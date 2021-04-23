Deeply disturbed by the exploding health crisis in India. So many of my family, friends and colleagues grappling with this second wave. Mass gatherings are toxic. Social distance, wear masks, ramp up medical supplies and vaccinations on a war footing. Please stay safe, Tweets IMF Chief Gita Gopinath.

Deeply disturbed by the exploding health crisis in India. So many of my family, friends and colleagues grappling with this second wave. Mass gatherings are toxic. Social distance, wear masks, ramp up medical supplies and vaccinations on a war footing. Please stay safe. — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) April 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)