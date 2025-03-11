Indonesian TikToker Ratu Thalisa has been sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison for blasphemy after jokingly telling Jesus to "cut his hair" during a livestream. The transgender Muslim influencer was responding to a comment urging her to cut her own hair when she addressed an image of Jesus on her phone. A court in Medan, Sumatra, found her guilty of spreading hatred under Indonesia’s controversial Electronic Information and Transactions (EIT) law. The ruling came after Christian groups filed complaints, accusing her of disrespecting religious beliefs. Landslide in Indonesia: 16 Dead, 10 Injured As Heavy Rain Triggers Disaster in Pekalongan; Search Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Ratu Thalisa Sentenced to Nearly 3 Years for Blasphemy

🚨🇮🇩 INDONESIAN TIKTOKER JAILED FOR JOKING ABOUT JESUS’ HAIR—BLASPHEMY CHARGES A bad hair joke just cost a TikToker 2 years and 10 months in prison. Indonesian trans woman Ratu Thalisa—known to her 442,000 TikTok followers as Ratu Entok—has been convicted of blasphemy and hate… https://t.co/znswhOGAEI pic.twitter.com/UsLgy6rwmq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 11, 2025

