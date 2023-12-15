Suspected members of a separatist group killed 11 people and injured several others in a nighttime attack on a police station in southeastern Iran on Friday. Senior police officers and soldiers were among those killed in the attack that took place around 2am (local time) on Friday in Rask town, located nearly 1,400km from the capital Tehran. The attack was claimed by Islamist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), according to state TV. US Strikes Back At Iranian Proxies That Attacked Troops in Iraq and Syria, Launches Multiple Airstrikes.

Iran Police Station Attack

