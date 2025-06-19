In the latest development in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, Tehran struck the Israeli stock exchange building in Tel Aviv. The missile attack by Iran on Israel took place this morning, June 19. According to reports, Iran targeted the Israeli stock exchange building in eastern Tel Aviv. The Israeli stock exchange, called Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), is located in Tel Aviv's Ramat Gan city. It is reported that the Israeli stock exchange building suffered heavy damage as Iran continued to strike parts of Israel. The TASE is the only public securities market in Israel, with over 500 companies listed on the stock exchange. It is also learnt that the market capitalisation of companies listed on TASE exceeds one trillion shekels. Israel-Iran Conflict: Iranian Forces Use Sejjil Ballistic Missile Against Israel in Latest Strike, Videos and Photos Go Viral.

Tehran Targets Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in Fresh Attack Against Israel

Iran Strikes Israeli Stock Exchange Building in Ramat Gan

Iran struck the Israeli stock exchange building in Ramat Gan, in a fresh wave of retalliatory attacks on the morning of June 19 pic.twitter.com/qd4rY7T6WG — TRT World (@trtworld) June 19, 2025

