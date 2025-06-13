In a significant development, Iran has officially withdrawn from nuclear negotiations with the United States, according to Reuters. The announcement comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and follows weeks of uncertainty over the future of the stalled 2015 nuclear deal. This comes as Israel carried out "preemptive" strikes against Iran on Friday, targeting its nuclear plant and military sites, after US President Donald Trump warned of a possible "massive conflict" in the region. Iran’s decision marks a major setback to diplomatic efforts aimed at curbing its nuclear program. The United States has yet to issue a formal response to Iran’s withdrawal from the talks. Israel Attacks Iran’s Nuclear and Missile Sites, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns of ‘Severe Punishment’ As Tehran Retaliates With Drone-Strike (Watch Videos).

Iran Officially Withdraws from Nuclear Talks with US

BREAKING: Iran officially withdraws from nuclear negotiations with the United States — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 13, 2025

BREAKING - Iran has officially withdrawn from nuclear negotiations with the United States. - Reuters — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 13, 2025

