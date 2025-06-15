Amid ongoing Israeli strikes, the Iran government has announced that mosques, schools, and subway stations will remain open around the clock as shelters for civilians, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told state TV, according to The Times of Israel. She assured the public that there are no shortages of food, medicine, or fuel, as the country braces for further escalation. On Sunday, Israel and Iran exchanged attacks for the third day, with the Israeli military saying it conducted an "extensive series of strikes" on the headquarters of the Iranian Defence Ministry and the SPND nuclear project. 'Your Life is at Risk': Israeli Military Warns Iranians to Evacuate Homes.

Iran To Use Schools, Mosques and Subways As Shelters

