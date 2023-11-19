Israel, the United States and Hamas are close to an agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza, in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting, the Washington Post reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the provisions. Aid would also be permitted into Gaza during a cessation of hostilities. Under the proposed deal, Hamas would release an unknown number of women and children. The children are being prioritized as part of the first group for a potential hostage release aimed at ultimately bringing home the roughly 240 hostages that were taken during the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants. Israel-Hamas War: Huge Cache of Arms Found From School in Gaza, Claims Israeli Military .

Israel-Hamas War

