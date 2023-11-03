Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Friday, November 3, said that Israel will never stand alone as long as the United States stands. Addressing the media in Tel Aviv, Israel, Antony Blinken said, "Today, in my fourth visit to Israel since October 7, I reiterated that in all my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Herzog, the Security Cabinet, I reiterated and made clear our support for Israel's right to defend itself, indeed, its obligation to defend itself." He also said that they are working with Congress to provide for Israel's defense, as well as for urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza. US State Secretary Antony Blinken Lands in Tel Aviv Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict.

'Israel Will Never Stand Alone'

#WATCH | Tel Aviv, Israel: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says, "As long as the United States stands, Israel will never stand alone. Today, in my fourth visit to Israel since October 7, I reiterated that in all my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Herzog,… pic.twitter.com/Kafw75NSHs — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

