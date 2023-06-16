Japan has recently enacted significant reforms to its sex crime legislation by raising the age of consent from one of the world's lowest, 13, to 16 years old. Lawmakers unanimously passed a crucial bill in the upper house of parliament, which not only increases the age of consent but also clarifies rape prosecution requirements and introduces the criminalisation of voyeurism. North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile, Says Japan’s Defense Ministry.

Japan Raises Age of Consent:

