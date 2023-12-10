Libertarian economist Javier Milei was sworn in as Argentina's president on Sunday, December 10, after a resounding election victory fueled by fury over the country's economic crisis. "I swear to God and country... to carry out with loyalty and patriotism the position of president of the Argentine nation," Milei said. Javier Milei Elected as New Argentina President Amid Discontent Over Economy, Know About Him Here.

Argentina President Javier Milei

Javier Milei, who campaigned to kill the central bank, cut ties with China and slash public spending, sworn in as Argentina's new president pic.twitter.com/v1MPngIj9N — BNO News (@BNONews) December 10, 2023

