US President Joe Biden officially announced his bid for re-election as the President of the United States on Tuesday, asking voters to elect him in US Presidential Election 2024 so he could “finish the job". Sharing an appealing video on Twitter, Biden wrote, "Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us." US Presidential Election 2024: Radio Host Larry Elder Launches Presidential Bid, Joins Donald Trump for White House Race.

Joe Biden Announces Bid for Re-Election:

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

