US President Joe Biden is addressing on the situation prevalent in Afghanistan. His remarks come a day after Taliban entered Kabul and reportedly took over the power from the Afghan Presidential Palace. Several top-ranking Afghan officials, including former President Ashraf Ghani, have fled the country. Ali Ahamd Jalali, former interior minister of Afghanistan, has reportedly been appointed as the interim head of the new government. Reports inform that the US on Sunday asked Taliban for 72 hours to evacuate its citizens and embassy members.

Watch The Live Streaming Of US President Joe Biden's Address On Afghanistan Here:

