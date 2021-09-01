Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on Wednesday cleared the air over reports that the US Military left-back dogs in cages at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Kirby said the US Military did not leave any dogs there and images circulating on the internet are animals that are under the care of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue and not the US Military.

The last C-17 cargo aircraft carrying US forces took off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul during the early hours of August 31, ending America's military campaign in Afghanistan.

Here's the tweet by John Kirby: