Join us on Dec. 22 for a Q&A and an update about the war with our defense reporter @IAPonomarenko.



This event is exclusive to our Patreon members. Register and submit your questions for Illia here: https://t.co/8UXhBE2IGE.



Support our reporting here: https://t.co/IbR3o7izPB pic.twitter.com/7zJlGX9HaU— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)